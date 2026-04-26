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Home  » News » Clashes erupt in Bengal's Howrah, Haroa ahead of second phase of polls

Clashes erupt in Bengal's Howrah, Haroa ahead of second phase of polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 18:55 IST

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Tensions escalate in West Bengal as pre-poll violence breaks out in Howrah and Haroa ahead of the second phase of the assembly elections, raising concerns about safety and security.

IMAGE: A man rides a bicycle with BJP, TMC, and CPI-M flags seen in the background, ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly election 2026, in Kolkata, April 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police sub-inspector was injured in Haroa during a clash between TMC and ISF supporters after alleged taunting at a street corner meeting.
  • The incidents occurred in the lead-up to the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.
  • Both ISF and TMC have claimed that many of their supporters sustained injuries during the clashes in Haroa.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Howrah and Haroa areas of West Bengal in the run-up to the second phase of polling on April 29, a senior police official said on Sunday.

In Howrah town, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters over the chanting of slogans during a roadshow of the saffron party's Uttar Howrah candidate Umesh Rai.

 

As the roadshow passed by a TMC election office in the area on G T Road, TMC supporters chanted its poll slogan 'Joy Bangla' that was countered by BJP supporters with the "Jai Shri Ram" chant,

This led to an altercation between two groups, leading to a scuffle that prompted central forces to baton-charge both BJP and TMC supporters, a police official said.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan was heading the roadshow. However, by the time the scuffle took place, his vehicle had already crossed the spot.

On Saturday night, a police sub-inspector was injured while trying to pacify TMC and Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters at Haroa in North 24 Parganas district during a roadshow of ISF, the official said.

As ISF supporters were returning from a roadshow of party leader Naushad Siddique, they were allegedly taunted by some TMC supporters at a street corner meeting, leading to a clash.

Both ISF and TMC alleged that a number of their supporters were injured in the clash.

The second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls will be held on April 29, and counting of votes will be held on May 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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