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Home  » News » CJI clarifies 'parasites' remark after controversy, says misquoted by media

CJI clarifies 'parasites' remark after controversy, says misquoted by media

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 18:32 IST

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant addresses the controversy surrounding his 'parasites' remarks, clarifying that his criticism was directed at those with fake degrees in the legal profession, not the youth of India.

CJI Surya Kant clarifies remark

IMAGE: CJI Surya Kant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarifies his 'parasites' remarks after media misinterpretation.
  • The CJI's remarks were aimed at individuals entering the legal profession with fake degrees.
  • Justice Kant denies criticising the youth of India, expressing pride and respect for them.
  • The controversy arose during a hearing where the CJI used strong language regarding a lawyer's plea.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday issued a strongly worded clarification on his 'parasites' remarks, saying he was 'pained' by media reports that suggested he criticised youth.

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday," the CJI said in a statement.

 

CJI Addresses Misinterpretation of Remarks

Justice Kant emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through 'fake and bogus degrees' and were 'misquoted by a section of the media'.

The clarification follows a controversy during a hearing on Friday, when the CJI used words like 'parasites' and 'cockroaches' while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

Clarification on Criticism

"What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites.

"It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," the chief justice said about his remarks.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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