Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday.

IMAGE: Justice Surya Kant takes oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday. Photograph: ANI video grab

He succeeds Justice B R Gavai.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Justice Kant was appointed as the next CJI on October 30 and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the senior leaders who attended the ceremony.