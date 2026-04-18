CJI Urges Caution On AI In The Judiciary

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advises caution in adopting AI within the judiciary, highlighting the importance of balancing technological advancements with human judgment and ethical considerations to maintain the integrity of the judicial process.

Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Chief Justice of India urges judicial officers to approach AI with caution, emphasising its limitations within the judiciary.

AI should enhance, not replace, human intellect, experience, and constitutional conscience in judicial processes.

Over-reliance on AI risks reducing nuanced judicial exercises to mechanical outputs, diluting depth and integrity.

The CJI warns of inaccuracies and fabricated precedents generated by AI platforms, potentially misleading legal arguments.

Independent verification of AI-generated material is crucial to ensure accuracy, authenticity, and fairness in judicial duty.

Cautioning that the adoption of technology in the judiciary must be accompanied by a clear and conscious understanding of its inherent limitations, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged judicial officers not to be "afraid" of AI.

Asserting that technology must remain an aid, not a substitute, he said the integration of Artificial Intelligence into the judicial process must be guided by a principle of balance-leveraging its benefits to enhance efficiency while steadfastly preserving the human intellect, experience, and constitutional conscience that lie at the heart of justice.

The chief justice was speaking at the 22nd biennial state-level conference of judicial officers, themed 'Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence', organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association.

Balancing AI Benefits With Human Judgement

"I would also like to add that you should not be afraid of AI. What do you do when a case involving very complicated facts and complex questions of law is placed before you? You apply more thought, spend more time, exercise greater patience, and feel a sense of satisfaction when you decide such a case," Justice Kant said.

"The same will happen with AI tools when we begin using them carefully and consciously, ensuring that the judge within you remains independent and is not influenced by these technical tools," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Supreme Court judges B V Nagarathna and Aravind Kumar, and Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Vibhu Bakhru, among others, were present at the event.

Stating that the emergence of AI presents both significant opportunities and serious challenges for the judiciary, the CJI said that, on one hand, AI has the potential to enhance efficiency in meaningful ways-by assisting in legal research, streamlining case management, organising large volumes of data, and reducing administrative burdens that often consume valuable judicial time.

AI's Limitations In Ethical And Moral Dimensions

"With structured and targeted training, judicial officers can effectively harness these tools to improve productivity and ensure that greater time and attention are devoted to the core function of adjudication," he said.

However, he added, the adoption of such technology must be accompanied by a clear and conscious understanding of its inherent limitations.

"AI operates on patterns, algorithms, and existing datasets; it does not possess judgment in the human sense, nor can it engage with the ethical, social, and moral dimensions that frequently underpin judicial decision-making," Justice Kant said.

"The process of judging is not merely analytical-it is also reflective, contextual, and guided by constitutional values. An over-reliance on AI tools risks reducing this nuanced exercise to a mechanical output, thereby diluting the depth, independence, and integrity of judicial reasoning," he said.

Concerns Over AI-Generated Inaccuracies

Expressing concern about inaccuracies generated by such systems, he said there have been recent instances of fabricated precedents, incorrect citations, and entirely fictitious legal propositions being produced by AI platforms.

"These so-called 'hallucinations' are not minor technical lapses; they strike at the very foundation of the judicial process, which rests on accuracy, authenticity, and trust. If left unchecked, they have the potential to mislead, distort legal arguments, compromise the quality of adjudication, and misdirect outcomes," he said.

Justice Kant further warned of the growing risk of AI tools being misused to generate misleading pleadings, frivolous claims, or superficially convincing yet substantively flawed submissions.

"Such practices not only burden the judicial system but also divert attention from genuine disputes that require urgent resolution. In an already strained system, this adds a layer of complexity that must be addressed seriously," he said.

Justice Must Remain A Human Endeavour

Highlighting the role of judicial officers in this evolving landscape, the CJI said, "Technology must be approached with discernment, not deference."

Any material generated through AI must be subjected to scrutiny and independent verification, he said, adding, "The responsibility to ensure accuracy, authenticity, and fairness cannot be delegated to a machine. It remains an essential and non-negotiable component of judicial duty."

He emphasised that while navigating this evolving landscape, it is necessary to reaffirm a foundational principle-that justice is, and must remain, a human endeavour.

"It is shaped by reasoning, guided by values, and enriched by experience, and no technological advancement can replicate the intuitive understanding and moral judgment at the core of judicial decision-making," he said.

The CJI said the future of the judiciary will be shaped by its ability to adapt without losing its core identity.

This requires continuous learning, reflection, and a commitment to excellence, he added.

"We stand at a moment of transition, where the choices we make will define the trajectory of the judiciary for years to come. While our tools and methods may evolve, our fundamental responsibility remains unchanged-to deliver justice that is fair, accessible, and humane," he said.

"As custodians of this responsibility, we must ensure that technology serves to enhance, and not replace, the human elements that define justice," he added, noting that trust in the judiciary is sustained not by words but by the consistent discharge of duty in courtrooms across the country.

Highlighting that there are moments in the life of an institution when introspection becomes indispensable, the CJI said the time to pause and introspect has arrived for the Indian judiciary.

A time comes when it must pause-not out of hesitation, but out of responsibility," he added.

The CJI's remarks come as Indian courts increasingly explore AI for tasks like case management and legal research. Concerns about data privacy and algorithmic bias will need addressing as AI adoption grows. The Supreme Court of India has been actively considering the use of AI to improve efficiency and reduce case backlogs.