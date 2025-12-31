Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance breaks down in Latur, Jalna

After weeks of negotiations over seat-sharing, the Mahayuti alliance appears to have broken down ahead of municipal corporation elections in Latur and Jalna, with partners deciding to contest the January 15 polls independently.

In Latur, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced it would contest all 70 seats in the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Talking to reporters on the last day of filing nominations, former minister and BJP's Latur civic poll in-charge, MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, said the party had made sincere efforts to forge an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Despite willingness shown by senior NCP leaders in the district, including Minister Babasaheb Patil, former minister Sanjay Bansode and MLC Vikram Kale, he claimed the alliance was derailed due to interference by second and third-rung functionaries.

Refusing to name those responsible, Nilangekar advised the NCP's district leadership to remain cautious of such forces, asserting that the BJP would contest the elections with full strength.

Similarly, in Jalna, the Mahayuti alliance collapsed ahead of the Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) polls, with alliance partners -- the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP -- deciding to go solo.

The NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, announced its decision on Monday night, alleging its strength was being consistently neglected by the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Speaking to reporters, NCP Jalna district president and former MLA Arvind Chavan said BJP and Shiv Sena leaders were holding seat-sharing meetings without inviting NCP representatives.

"We were not given due respect. Hence, we have decided to contest the elections independently," he said.

On the last day of nominations, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena fielded candidates in all 65 seats in the JMC.

BJP leader and former MLA Kailash Gorantyal said disagreements arose after the Shiv Sena insisted on contesting seats claimed by his party.

"As no consensus could be reached, we have decided to contest independently," he said.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar -- has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement.

With the Mahayuti split, the municipal elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest.