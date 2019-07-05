Citizen friendly, future oriented budget: PM

July 05, 2019 15:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.

Terming the budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

In a televised address after the Union budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country.

He said the budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.

Praising the Union budget as futuristic, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said it reflects Modi's vision where farmers prosper, the poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class gets its due and Indian enterprise a boost.

Shah, also the Union Home minister, said the budget highlights the "exemplary" work done in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years. It ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years, he said.

"The budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a futuristic one. It provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction," he said in a series of tweets.

It also sets the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors, Shah said, adding that the budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub.

"The budget for new India clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi's vision for India's development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hardwork and Indian enterprise gets a boost. This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment," he said.

>> RATE: Modi 2.0's first Budget