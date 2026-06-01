Why Did CID Visit Abhishek Banerjee's Home Again?

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) revisited TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence amid an ongoing investigation into alleged signature forgery, intensifying scrutiny of the case.

Key Points CID officers visited Abhishek Banerjee's residence for the second time concerning a signature forgery case.

Abhishek Banerjee requested a 15-day extension from the CID due to health reasons.

The investigation involves alleged forged signatures of TMC legislators submitted to the assembly secretariat.

CID officers conducted videography of the premises to document and collect evidence related to the forgery case.

Sleuths of the West Bengal CID on Monday evening visited the residence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kalighat area here for the second time in a little over 48 hours in connection with a signature forgery case, officials said.

CID Investigates Forgery Allegations

The development came hours after Banerjee sought 15 days from the probe agency, citing health reasons. The CID summoned him in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the assembly secretariat.

A CID team reached the TMC MP's residence around 5.30 pm and took videos of the premises as part of its investigation, an officer of the probe agency said.

Evidence Collection and Inquiry Progress

"The videography is being conducted to document the premises and collect evidence," he said.

"The inquiry is progressing in accordance with the law. Necessary statements and materials linked to the case are being examined," the officer said.

Abhishek Banerjee's Health and Previous Notice

The TMC national general secretary was attacked when he visited the house of an alleged post-poll violence victim at Sonarpur town in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. He received treatment at two private hospitals that evening amid high drama with party supremo Mamata Banerjee present.

Abhishek Banerjee had cited health-related issues for not appearing before the CID officers on Monday.

The CID on Saturday served a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it at its headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban over the probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the assembly secretariat, endorsing Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition.

The notice was served to Banerjee personally at his Kalighat Road residence.