HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why Is CID Investigating TMC MLA's Signature?

Why Is CID Investigating TMC MLA's Signature?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 22:22 IST

CID officers are investigating Trinamool Congress MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay over alleged signature discrepancies in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register, raising questions about the authenticity of her signatures on key documents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CID investigates TMC MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay over signature discrepancies in the West Bengal Assembly register.
  • The investigation was triggered by questions about the authenticity of her signature on a letter supporting Sovandeb Chattopadhayay.
  • A CID team, including handwriting experts, visited Bandyopadhyay's residence to conduct an inquiry.
  • Bandyopadhyay claims the signature in question may differ from her usual signature due to the circumstances of signing a party document.
  • BJP leader Santosh Pathak alleges further irregularities against the MLA and her husband.

A team of CID officers on Thursday visited the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay in connection with an investigation into an alleged discrepancy in her signature in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register, a senior police officer said.

Signature Controversy Explained

The controversy surfaced after questions were raised over whether a signature on the TMC legislators' letter in support of Sovandeb Chattopadhayay as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly actually belonged to the Chowringhee MLA, he said.

 

Following the issue, the Principal Secretary of the Assembly lodged a complaint at Hare Street police station, and the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Around 3 pm on Thursday, a six-member CID team, accompanied by handwriting experts and Kolkata Police officers, reached the MLA's residence to conduct an inquiry. However, Bandyopadhyay was not at home at the time as she had reportedly gone to attend an Eid-related programme.

The CID team returned to her residence around 5.30 pm after the MLA returned home.

The probe agency's officers then carried out the inquiry and videographed the entire process, they said.

Details of the Investigation

"The matter relates to the verification of signatures connected to Assembly records. The complaint was lodged through proper official channels, and the investigation is being conducted as per procedure. Handwriting examination forms part of the inquiry," the officer told PTI.

The CID officers also examined her PAN card as part of the verification process.

Speaking to reporters, Bandyopadhyay said she had signed a party-related document during a meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence on May 6 regarding the selection of the Leader of the Opposition.

"At that time, a format was prepared following the party's decision, and I had signed it. That signature may not match my earlier signatures," she said.

MLA's Reaction and Allegations

The five-time MLA also expressed surprise over the development.

"I became an MLA for the first time in 2001 when the Left Front was in power in the state. I have never faced such a situation before. I have informed Sobhan da about the matter, and I am considering whether to inform Mamata Banerjee after speaking to him," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Santosh Pathak, who had unsuccessfully contested the Chowringhee seat against Bandyopadhyay, alleged that there were "several complaints" against the MLA and her husband.

"Even in the matter of signatures, irregularities are possible," he claimed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

ED, TMC leader's family file police complaints against each other
ED, TMC leader's family file police complaints against each other
TMC's memo to EC blames Suvendu, DIlip Ghosh for 'attack' on Mamata
TMC's memo to EC blames Suvendu, DIlip Ghosh for 'attack' on Mamata
'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED
'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED
West Bengal speaker rejects TMC rebel Suvendu's resignation
West Bengal speaker rejects TMC rebel Suvendu's resignation
Public spat, WhatsApp war among MPs expose TMC's internal rift
Public spat, WhatsApp war among MPs expose TMC's internal rift

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Internet Loves Kusha Kapila's Stunning Casual Appearance0:50

Internet Loves Kusha Kapila's Stunning Casual Appearance

WATCH: Massive Search Op Continues in Rajouri Forests for Sixth Straight Day1:31

WATCH: Massive Search Op Continues in Rajouri Forests for...

Disha Patani's HOT new look is breaking the Internet0:55

Disha Patani's HOT new look is breaking the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO