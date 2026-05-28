Why Is CID Investigating TMC MLA's Signature?

CID officers are investigating Trinamool Congress MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay over alleged signature discrepancies in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register, raising questions about the authenticity of her signatures on key documents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CID investigates TMC MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay over signature discrepancies in the West Bengal Assembly register.

The investigation was triggered by questions about the authenticity of her signature on a letter supporting Sovandeb Chattopadhayay.

A CID team, including handwriting experts, visited Bandyopadhyay's residence to conduct an inquiry.

Bandyopadhyay claims the signature in question may differ from her usual signature due to the circumstances of signing a party document.

BJP leader Santosh Pathak alleges further irregularities against the MLA and her husband.

A team of CID officers on Thursday visited the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay in connection with an investigation into an alleged discrepancy in her signature in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register, a senior police officer said.

Signature Controversy Explained

The controversy surfaced after questions were raised over whether a signature on the TMC legislators' letter in support of Sovandeb Chattopadhayay as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly actually belonged to the Chowringhee MLA, he said.

Following the issue, the Principal Secretary of the Assembly lodged a complaint at Hare Street police station, and the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Around 3 pm on Thursday, a six-member CID team, accompanied by handwriting experts and Kolkata Police officers, reached the MLA's residence to conduct an inquiry. However, Bandyopadhyay was not at home at the time as she had reportedly gone to attend an Eid-related programme.

The CID team returned to her residence around 5.30 pm after the MLA returned home.

The probe agency's officers then carried out the inquiry and videographed the entire process, they said.

Details of the Investigation

"The matter relates to the verification of signatures connected to Assembly records. The complaint was lodged through proper official channels, and the investigation is being conducted as per procedure. Handwriting examination forms part of the inquiry," the officer told PTI.

The CID officers also examined her PAN card as part of the verification process.

Speaking to reporters, Bandyopadhyay said she had signed a party-related document during a meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence on May 6 regarding the selection of the Leader of the Opposition.

"At that time, a format was prepared following the party's decision, and I had signed it. That signature may not match my earlier signatures," she said.

MLA's Reaction and Allegations

The five-time MLA also expressed surprise over the development.

"I became an MLA for the first time in 2001 when the Left Front was in power in the state. I have never faced such a situation before. I have informed Sobhan da about the matter, and I am considering whether to inform Mamata Banerjee after speaking to him," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Santosh Pathak, who had unsuccessfully contested the Chowringhee seat against Bandyopadhyay, alleged that there were "several complaints" against the MLA and her husband.

"Even in the matter of signatures, irregularities are possible," he claimed.