Rediff.com  » News » CID to probe encounter killing of Badlapur accused

CID to probe encounter killing of Badlapur accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 24, 2024 12:39 IST
Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into the death of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Forensic team checks the van in which Akshay Shinde died after being shot by police in alleged retaliatory firing, in Badlapur, Thane on Monday. Photograph: ANI on X

A team of forensic science experts on Tuesday examined the police vehicle, in which Shinde was allegedly shot by a cop on Monday evening, they said.

Shinde, 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

 

A contractual sweeper at the school in Badlapur, Shinde was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two girls in the school toilet.

He was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while he was being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case registered against him on the complaint of his former wife, an official earlier said.

After he shot and injured an API, another officer from the police escort team fired at him, and he was declared dead by doctors at the Kalwa civic hospital, the official said.
As the incident is concerning death in police custody, it will be investigated by the Maharashtra CID, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A team of CID officials will visit the spot at Mumbra bypass where the incident took place, he said, adding they will also record statements of police personnel who were in the vehicle at that time.

The CID officials will also record statements of Akshay Shinde's parents, he said.

Akshay Shinde's body was taken from the Kalwa civic hospital in Thane to the state-run J J Hospital for post-mortem on Tuesday morning.

The post-mortem will be conducted in-camera in the presence of expert doctors, the official said.

Akshay Shinde's father Anna Shinde has demanded an inquiry into his son's killing.

His family members have challenged the police claim that he fired at a policeman first following which cops retaliated in self-defence, leading to his death.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
