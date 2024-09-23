News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Badlapur school sexual assault accused opens fire at police, shot dead

Badlapur school sexual assault accused opens fire at police, shot dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 23, 2024 20:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The man accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra died in retaliatory firing by police after he snatched a cop's gun and opened fire, an official said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Akshay Shinde, who worked as a sweeper in the school, snatched the revolver of one of the policemen taking him from Taloja jail to Badlapur on Monday, the official said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kalwa where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said. An assistant police inspector, injured in the firing by Shinde, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

When the vehicle reached near Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched the revolver of one of the officers in the vehicle and fired two to three rounds, injuring the officer. In response, another officer opened fire on Shinde, injuring him.

Massive protests erupted on streets and at local railway station last month after two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by Shinde at the toilet of the school in Thane district.

 

The school had appointed 23-year-old Shinde on a contractual basis to clean their toilets on August 1.

The two minors were allegedly abused in the school toilet on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.

On September 3, the Bombay High Court told the police to build a "watertight" case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure.

Opposition leaders expressed shock over the “encounter” and called for a detailed probe into the incident.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed the “encounter” was done to save “some other” people.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said, “This is shocking. There should be a judicial probe into this incident.”

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole wondered if this “encounter” was done to save trustees of the school who have not been arrested so far.

Akshay's uncle told a Marathi TV channel that he met Akshay at Taloja jail on Monday and was told that police were beating him up on a regular basis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Child rights body accuses Badlapur school of cover-up
Child rights body accuses Badlapur school of cover-up
Maha kids' abuse: Son falsely implicated, say parents
Maha kids' abuse: Son falsely implicated, say parents
Maha kids' abuse: Protestors bring trains to halt
Maha kids' abuse: Protestors bring trains to halt
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Shakib devises new technique to aid batting
Shakib devises new technique to aid batting
Secularism a European concept, let it be there: TN guv
Secularism a European concept, let it be there: TN guv
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship

More like this

Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao: HC on Maha girls' abuse

Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao: HC on Maha girls' abuse

Badlapur sexual assault: HC raps police, school

Badlapur sexual assault: HC raps police, school

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances