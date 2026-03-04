CIA station in Saudi Arabia hit in drone attack

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, suspected Iranian drone attacks have reportedly targeted the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in Dubai, raising concerns about regional stability.

IMAGE: Vehicles move along a road as smoke billows from Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery after a reported Iranian drone strike, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The CIA station at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia was reportedly hit by a suspected Iranian drone.

A fire near the US Consulate General in Dubai, following a suspected drone strike, has been extinguished with no injuries reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated a drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai, with all personnel accounted for.

Admiral Brad Cooper claims the US has severely degraded Iran's air defences and destroyed hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones.

The attacks follow US and Israeli strikes on Iran, escalating the conflict in the Middle East.

The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the US embassy in ​Saudi Arabia was hit by a suspected Iranian drone, Reuters reported.

The ⁠attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle ​East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on ​Iran.

Earlier, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.

According to a source in the region cited by CNN, the consulate grounds were hit by what is believed to be an Iranian drone.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office wrote, "The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai. He said all personnel were accounted for after the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with air defence systems across the Gulf region on high alert.

Meanwhile, Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of United States Central Command said that with the intensity of the US attack Iran's ability to hit back was diminishing.

"Now, we're less than 100 hours into this operation, and we've already struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions. We have severely degraded Iran's air defences and destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones. In simple terms, we're focused on shooting all the things that can shoot at us," he said.

"Iran's ability to hit us and our partners is declining, while our combat power, on the other hand, is building. And my overall operational assessment is that we are ahead of our game plan. Along the way, every single branch of our military is achieving unprecedented success," he added.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.