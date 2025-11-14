HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chirag Paswan 'believes' Nitish will remain Bihar CM

Chirag Paswan 'believes' Nitish will remain Bihar CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 14, 2025 19:12 IST

Riding on the clear trends of Bihar Assembly polls which pointed towards a landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance over the Mahagathbandhan, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan said on Friday that he firmly believed that Nitish Kumar would continue to remain the state's chief minister.

IMAGE: Union minister and LJP-RV chief Chirag Paswan celebrates NDA's win in the Bihar Assembly election 2025, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paswan attributed the 'arrogance' of the Tejaswai Yadav-Rahul Gandhi-led opposition alliance for its thumping defeat and stated that the people's 'faith in the unity of NDA partners' was the reason behind their convincing win.

"I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar will remain the Bihar chief minister. Arrogance is the cause for the opposition's humiliating loss and it is the sole factor that led to its downfall," Paswan told reporters in Patna.

 

"Our overwhelming victory is on account of the strength of the double-engine government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and our chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state. The people of Bihar have reposed complete faith in the unity of the NDA partners which has led to this win," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
