Chinese Staff Attacked This Man In Britain!

During a demonstration against Xi Jinping outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, Bob Chan, 30, originally from Hong Kong, said he was dragged inside the consulate grounds by masked men from the embassy, kicked and punched.

IMAGE: Bob Chan (in black mask) at a news conference. beside him is Chung Ching Kwong, Hong Kong Campaign's Coordinator for Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. All Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: British MP Iain Duncan Smith speaks at the news conference.

IMAGE: Bob shows a photograph of some of the injuries he sustained on his back, on his mobile phone, at the news conference.

IMAGE: Chan was left with bruising to his eye, head, neck and all over his back.

IMAGE: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the protest, involving 30 to 40 people including Hong Kong citizens, had been peaceful and legal.

Britain is exploring the possibility of expelling the Chinese consular staff involved in the attack.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com