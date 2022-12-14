'China Murdabad'

Protests in Mumbai and Jammu on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, denounce the Chinese government after Chinese soldiers clashed with Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo IMAGE: Members from the Raza Academy protest against the Chinese government outside the Minara Masjid in Mumbai after the Chinese army clashed with Indian soldiers on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: Members of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front in Jammu protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping following the military clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Retired soldiers raise slogans at a protest at Freedom park in Bengaluru demanding restoration of the old pension scheme. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: ASHA, Anganwadi and other social healthcare workers raise slogans during a protest in Kolkata demanding a reduction in their work pressure. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo



Lalan Sheikh, accused of the Photograph: PTI Photo IMAGE: Family members of Lalan Sheikh with villagers protest outside the CBI camp office in Birbhum.Lalan Sheikh, accused of the Birbhum killings , was allegedly found dead in CBI custody.

IMAGE: Supporters of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights march towards the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata to protest Lalan Sheikh's death allegedly in CBI custody. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A Trinamool Congress supporter at a protest against the central government in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com