'Glad that both sides disengaged': US on Tawang clash

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 14, 2022 09:28 IST
The White House has said the Biden administration is glad that both India and China quickly disengaged after clashing in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and encourages both sides to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries.

 

"We are glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes. We're closely monitoring the situation and encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries," said Karine Jean-Pierre.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides.

The Indian troops deployed in the face-off area gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops.

The number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the number of Indian soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Indian Army troops bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal's Tawang sector on December 9.

