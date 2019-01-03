China becomes first nation to land on far side of moon

January 03, 2019 10:24 IST

In an historic first, China has successfully landed a rover on the far side of the moon, Chinese state media announced Thursday, a huge milestone for the nation as it attempts to position itself as a leading space power.

China’s National Space Administration landed the Chang’e 4 lunar probe at 10:26 am Beijing time on Thursday, in the South Pole-Aitken Basin which is an impact crater, China Central Television reported.

The Communist party-owned Global Times said the probe had “successfully made the first-ever soft landing” on the far side of the moon.

The mission aims to take detailed measurements of the moon’s terrain and mineral composition. The Aitken basin is thought to have been formed during a gigantic collision very early in the moon’s history. The collision is likely to have thrown up material from the moon’s interior, meaning that Chang’e could provide new clues as to how the natural satellite was formed.

The Chang’e 4 rover is 1.5 metres (5 feet) long and about 1 metre (3.3 feet) wide and tall, with two foldable solar panels and six wheels.

The landing was greeted as “an impressive accomplishment” by NASA administrator Jim Brindestine.