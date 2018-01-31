PHOTOS: Rare 'Super Blue Blood Moon' seen across the globe

Last updated on: January 31, 2018 22:40 IST

Many parts of the globe on Wednesday caught a glimpse of 'super blue blood moon', a rare celestial triple treat.

A total lunar eclipse took place alongside a blue moon and a supermoon that made skywatchers excited for the epic moment.

The phenomenon began in India around 4:21 pm and lasted until 8:42 pm.

It was the first time in 35 years that a blue moon synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

In Asia, the last Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse happened 35 years ago on December 30, 1982.

For the Americans, this phenomenon is happening after 152 years and the last time it happened was in 1866.

Following are a few stunning images of the Super Blue Blood Moon from across the world.

A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre in St Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A view before the start of the eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photograph: Darren Whiteside/ Reuters

The lunar eclipse is shown over the ocean in Oceanside, California. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn, New York. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The super blue moon rises over Central Business District in Beijing. Photograph: Natalie Thomas/Reuters

The eclipse seen over a street light in Tokyo. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Lunar Eclipse as seen from Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The eclipse seen from Guwahati in Assam.



A total eclipse seen from Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

Super Blue Blood Moon seen in the skies of New Delhi. Photograph: ANI