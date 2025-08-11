Can't sacrifice children.....: SC orders removal of stray dogs from Delhi

Coming down heavily on animal and dog lovers, the Supreme Court on Monday asked them if they would be able to "bring back children" who fell prey to rabies and directed the removal of all strays from Delhi-NCR streets.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The suo motu case hearing over dog bite instances also saw a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan refuse to entertain any of their intervention applications, calling the situation in the national capital region "extremely grim".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing had sought "something to be done" against the "menace of stray dog bites".

"We can't sacrifice our children merely because a few individuals feel that they are animal lovers or something," he said.

The top court said the first and foremost step was to round up strays from all localities, including localities situated on the outskirts of city, and relocate them to a far-off place.

The authorities in Delhi-NCR were accordingly ordered to pick up stray dogs, sterilise and immunise them and keep them at dog shelters.

When an advocate appearing for an animal welfare activist said animal birth control centres were already set up in Delhi and just needed to be made functional, Justice Pardiwala said nothing was working and added, "This is a time to act. All these animal activists, all these so called lovers, will they be able to bring back all those children who have fallen prey to rabies? Will they put life back to those children?"

When the lawyer said the court should clarify that its directions would not affect pet dogs, the bench observed, "Your stray dog should not overnight become a pet dog."

The bench said there was a need to launch a drive with "some force" to round up all stray dogs.

"You should not find a single stray dog going around anywhere in any locality in the city or on the outskirts," it said.

Mehta said sterilisation could prevent further regeneration of dogs but it does not take away the power of dog to give rabies.

"Rabies has no cure in medicine and we have seen in YouTube videos children dying and parents crying helplessly because the doctors also say we have no cure," he said.

The bench told Mehta, "We are really grateful for the concern which you have expressed."

The bench also heard submissions of senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

When some lawyers said they wanted to intervene in the matter, the apex court said it would not hear anyone except the amicus and Mehta.

The bench expressed acting in larger public interest over the grim situation while being mindful of how young children, babies and aged had fallen prey to dog bites.

"Remember, we are not doing this for our interest, we are doing it for the people at large. It is being done in public interest," the bench said.

Stressing on the immediate removal of strays from streets, including from all vulnerable places, the bench said it would make children feel that they were safe while cycling, playing and also the aged who come out for walks.

Mehta informed the bench the MCD had previously earmarked a piece of land for relocating stray dogs but some animal activists filed a petition in the Delhi High Court and got a stay.

The top court in the matter passed a slew of directions and warned of strict action in case of any obstruction in the stray dogs removal exercise.

On July 28, the top court took suo motu cognisance of a media report of dog bite incident leading to rabies in Delhi, saying it contained some "alarming and disturbing figures".