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Home  » News » How Nanded Administration Prevented 36 Child Marriages

How Nanded Administration Prevented 36 Child Marriages

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 15:29 IST

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The Nanded administration in Maharashtra successfully prevented 36 child marriages in the past month through proactive interventions and awareness campaigns, highlighting the importance of enforcing the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nanded administration prevented 36 child marriages in the past month.
  • The Women and Child Development Department conducted a drive against child marriage.
  • Complaints were registered on the 1098 Childline, leading to swift intervention.
  • Affected girls are being produced before the Child Welfare Committee for care and protection.
  • The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 sets the legal marriage age at 21 for males and 18 for females.

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has prevented 36 child marriages in the past month, officials said on Friday.

Drive Against Child Marriage

The Women and Child Development Department conducted a drive against child marriage between April 12 and May 13, they said.

 

According to officials, multiple complaints were registered on the 1098 Childline, a 24-hour, emergency toll-free phone service for children in need of care and protection.

Intervention and Protection

"Acting swiftly, the administration intervened through counselling, awareness efforts, and on-ground verification, successfully stopping 36 such marriages before they could be solemnised," an official said.

The administration has said that the affected girls are being produced before the Child Welfare Committee to ensure their further care and protection.

Legal Framework

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the legal age for marriage is 21 years for males and 18 years for females, and violations of this law attract strict legal action.

District Collector Rahul Kardile has urged citizens to report any information regarding child marriages in their area by calling 1098.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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