Chicken's Neck: Underground Rail Planned

The Indian Railways is planning to lay underground railway tracks along a crucial 40 km stretch in West Bengal's Siliguri corridor -- popularly known as the Chicken's Neck -- to strengthen connectivity between the north east and the rest of the country and enhance security preparedness.

"This underground stretch is extremely important from a security point of view," says Chetan Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The proposed underground railway lines would run between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani stations in northern West Bengal, Srivastava added.

The tracks, Srivastava said, would be laid about 20 to 24 metres below ground across a largely plain terrain.

One of the underground lines will head towards Bagdogra, a location of strategic importance due to its role in India's air defence infrastructure.

Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), NFR, Hitendra Goyal, said the project also includes upgrading the existing double-line railway section into a four-line corridor.

"Once completed, this stretch will effectively have six railway lines--four overground and two underground," Goyal said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that detailed planning is underway for the strategic corridor.

'There is special planning for the 40-km strategic corridor that connects the northeast with the rest of the country,' Vaishnaw told reporters on Monday.

'The proposal includes laying underground railway tracks and expanding the existing lines to four tracks,' Vaishnaw told reporters on Monday.

The Siliguri corridor is a narrow strip of land in northern West Bengal, with a width of just over 20 km at some points.

It is flanked by Nepal and Bangladesh, while Bhutan and China lie a few hundred kilometres away, making it one of India's most sensitive and strategic land links.

The move comes amid heightened focus on securing access to the north eastern states.

Assam had last year urged the Centre to prioritise exploring alternative road routes bypassing the Chicken's Neck after Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, made controversial remarks in China describing India's north eastern states as 'landlocked' and dependent on Bangladesh for ocean access.

Railway officials said the proposed underground and expanded rail infrastructure would significantly strengthen both logistical resilience and strategic mobility through the Siliguri corridor, often referred to as India's gateway to the northeast.

