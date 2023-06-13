Chhota Rajan's aide Mubarak, facing 40 criminal cases, dies in UP hospital

An associate of underworld don Chhota Rajan, Khan Mubarak, died during his treatment in a hospital in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Chhota Rajan. Photograph: PTI Photo

According to district officer Hardoi Mangla Prasad Singh, Khan Mubarak (43) had pneumonia and was undergoing treatment for the past several days.

He died during treatment at the medical college hospital.

Mubarak, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar district, was involved in several major shootouts and was among the top 10 criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

His name had come to the fore in extortion of crores of rupees and shootouts in many states of the country, including Maharashtra.

Having about 40 cases of kidnapping and murder among others registered against him, he was earlier lodged in Faizabad Jail but was later shifted to Hardoi Jail.

The Uttar Pradesh government had attached property worth crores of Khan Mubarak in the past many years, the police said.

Mubarak's elder brother Zafar Supari was also a notorious criminal of the underworld.

Mubarak's name first cropped up when he fired at an umpire during a cricket match, the reason being that he declared Khan Mubarak 'run out'.

After this, in the year 2006, Mubarak's name allegedly came up in a post office robbery. His name also came to the fore when the Kala Ghoda massacre took place in Mumbai in 2006.

The Chhota Rajan gang had carried out the entire massacre in broad daylight in which Mubarak, along with several companions, gunned down two accused locked in a police van.

Later, the Special Task Force arrested Mubarak in 2007 in a cash van robbery case when during interrogation he revealed the details of the Kala Ghoda massacre.

In 2007, Mubarak was lodged in Naini Jail for five years in the cash van robbery case.

When he came out in 2012, he was again involved in extortion in Ambedkar Nagar and other places.

He had been to jail in many cases but came out in 2016 due to the lack of evidence and witnesses.

In 2017, an attempt was made on the life of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Jurgam Mehndi and Mubarak was arrested by the UP STF from Lucknow.

Then a year later in 2018, Jurgam Mehndi died in an attack for which Mubarak was allegedly held responsible.