Chh'garh cop killed in Maoist blast 2 days before daughter's birthday

Additional superintendent of police Akash Rao Girepunje, who was killed after a Maoist planted IED exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, had planned to visit the house of his in-laws to celebrate his 6-year-old daughter's birthday on June 11.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (second from left) meets the bereaved family members of Akash Rao Giripunje, ASP Konta Division, who lost his life in the Sukma Maoist attack, in Raipur, June 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He had promised his daughter that he would be there, come what may, a kin said. But fate had a different plan.

Girepunje and two other police officials sustained injuries in the blast in the pressure IED planted by Naxalites in Konta area of the district. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The 42-year-old Girepunje, who hailed from Raipur, had been serving as ASP (Konta division) in Sukma since March last year.

"Bhaiya was known across the department as the one who never backed down, no matter how grave the threat," his younger brother Adarsh Girepunje told PTI.

Around 9.30 am on Monday, Adarsh, who was in Raipur, got a phone call from his brother's gunman (security staff) who informed him about the officer's injury in the IED blast. However, Adarsh did not realize that his brother's injuries were going to be fatal.

"Half an hour later at around 10 am, I again got a call from the gunman who informed me that sir (the ASP) is no more and two other officials have sustained injuries. I was in shock but managed to inform our family. His wife Sneha and their two children were at her maternal house in Bhandara in neighbouring Maharashtra," Adarsh said.

"I last spoke to bhaiya on Sunday night when he said he will be going to Pauni in Bhandara for the birthday celebration of his daughter on June 11. He had come home here on May 20 just for a day to celebrate his son's birthday. We never imagined that it would be the last time that we would see him alive," a heartbroken Adarsh said.

Adarsh after completing his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) is preparing for the post-graduation in medical course. His father Govind Rao Girepunje runs a small garage.

Akash is survived by his parents, wife and two children -- son aged seven years and daughter aged 6 years. Among the five siblings, Akash was the second one.

"Bhaiya wanted to become a government official right from his childhood. After completing his graduation in commerce from a government college in 2004, he started preparation for civil service. He also lived in Delhi while preparing for the Union Public Service Commission examination. He cleared the preliminary exam of UPSC four times but could not crack the mains," he said.

He cracked state service exam 2008 held by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, results of which was declared in 2013, and was selected as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Adarsh said.

"He had also cleared bank examinations and worked with a nationalized bank for some time before joining as a civil servant. Bhaiya had keen interest in teaching and guiding students preparing for the civil services exam. He also cleared state public service exams of other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Inspired by him, our two cousin brothers have been preparing for civil services in Delhi," Adarsh said.

Adarsh said he is proud of his brother's sacrifice as "fighting Naxalites wasn't just a job but a test of grit, strategy, and survival".

"Akash bhaiya knew the dangers, but he never flinched. He served in Mohla-Manpur area of Chhattisgarh, which shares a border with Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) for three years. Several new police camps were set up in Konta during the last one year under his leadership. He never backed off and met every challenge head on. We are proud of our brother. We want Naxalism to end soon so that other families do not have to lose their sons," the inconsolable Adarsh said.

The body of Akash Rao Girepunje was brought to Raipur and was taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here for post mortem. Later, the mortal remains were shifted to his house in the Kushalpur area of the capital, where a huge crowd gathered to pay last respects.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reached the house of Girepunje this evening and paid tribute to him. The CM said the sacrifice of the officer will not go in vain.

"Girepunje ji has made the supreme sacrifice by showing indomitable courage, loyalty and dedication towards his duty. We are proud of him. The government stands with his family in this hour of grief," an official statement quoted the CM as saying to the family.

Sai was accompanied by state Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, additional chief secretary (Home) Manoj Pingua, director general of police Arun Dev Gautam, additional director general of police (anti-Maoist operations) Vivekanand Sinha and other officials.

Following the Maoist incident, Sai postponed his proposed visit to Rajnandgaon on Monday and chaired a high level meeting at Mantralaya to take stock of the incident and review anti-Maoist operations.

Senior officials of the state's Home department were present in the meeting, the release said.

The CM also visited a private hospital here to take stock of the condition of two police officials injured in the blast incident.