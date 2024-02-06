News
Rediff.com  » News » Chhattisgarh woman rescued from Oman employer's captivity

Chhattisgarh woman rescued from Oman employer's captivity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 06, 2024 20:01 IST
A woman from Chhattisgarh working in Oman has been accommodated in the Indian embassy shelter in Muscat after she requested repatriation to the country, a government official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of the Indian embassy in Muscat, Oman. Photograph: Courtesy Indian embassy in Oman on X

Notably, the husband of Dipika Jogi on Monday claimed in Durg that she was held captive by her employer in Oman.

 

He also claimed that her employer had demanded money for her release and approached local police for help.

Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary said Dipika Jogi approached the Indian Embassy (in Muscat) on February 1 urging repatriation to India. "She has been accommodated in the Embassy shelter there," she added.

Dipika's sponsor and local authorities in Muscat were approached (by Indian Embassy officials) to explore an amicable settlement and swift repatriation, the collector said.

"The Indian Embassy has assured to provide assistance for the woman's repatriation to India after resolving legal issues," she said.

The collector said Dipika went to Oman on a tourist visa and later got it converted to employment (work visa).

"She worked for 8 months with her sponsor. The sponsor and local authorities in Muscat have been approached (by the Indian Embassy officials) to explore amicable settlement and early repatriation," Choudhary added.

The Embassy spoke to the woman's husband on February 1 and informed him that his wife was being accommodated in the Embassy shelter, she said.

"The Mission has said it will extend the possible assistance for Dipika's repatriation after resolving legal issues involved in the matter," the collector said.

Dipika's husband Jogi Mukesh, a resident of Bhilai, on Monday claimed his wife, working as a cook in Oman since March, is held hostage by her employer.

He also shared a video of his wife who claimed a sum of Rs 2 lakh-3 lakh was being sought for her release.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
