Chhattisgarh Government Suspends IG Over Misconduct Allegations

Chhattisgarh government suspends Inspector General of Police Ratan Lal Dangi amidst serious allegations of harassment and financial irregularities, prompting a departmental inquiry and raising questions about police conduct.

Key Points Chhattisgarh government suspends Inspector General of Police Ratan Lal Dangi following harassment and financial misconduct allegations.

The suspension order cites violations of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, including unbecoming behaviour and misuse of official influence.

A departmental inquiry has been proposed, holding Dangi personally responsible for the alleged actions.

Dangi has refuted the allegations and filed a blackmail complaint against the woman involved.

The case has garnered significant attention on social media, impacting the police department's image.

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday suspended Inspector General of Police Ratan Lal Dangi in connection with a complaint filed in October last year by a woman alleging physical and mental harassment as well as financial irregularities, an official said.

The 2003 batch Indian Police Service officer was suspended with immediate effect over alleged violations of service conduct rules and unbecoming behaviour, he added.

The suspension order said Dangi, prima facie, appears to have violated provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, including failure to maintain conduct befitting his position, breach of moral standards, misuse of official influence and deviation from established norms.

It added that his alleged actions were widely circulated on electronic and social media platforms, adversely affecting the image of the police department. The order also said a departmental inquiry has been proposed "holding the officer personally responsible".

"The suspension has been ordered under Rule 3(1) (a) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. During the suspension period, Dangi will remain at the police headquarters in Nava Raipur. He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules and will not leave headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority," the official said.

The woman, who is the wife of a sub-inspector, had submitted a complaint on October 15 last year, following which a committee comprising Inspector General of Police Anand Chhabra and Deputy Inspector General of Police Milna Kurre was set up to probe the matter.

Dangi has refuted the allegations earlier and has also submitted a complaint of blackmail against the woman, officials said.