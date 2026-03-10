HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Illegal Shop of BJP Leader's Brother Demolished in Chhattisgarh Opium Probe

Illegal Shop of BJP Leader's Brother Demolished in Chhattisgarh Opium Probe

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 23:58 IST

In Chhattisgarh, authorities demolished an illegal shop linked to the brother of a BJP leader arrested for opium cultivation, signalling a crackdown on illegal activities and land encroachment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Durg district demolished an illegally constructed shop in an anti-encroachment drive.
  • The shop belonged to the brother of a suspended BJP leader arrested for opium cultivation.
  • The demolition followed an eviction order and repeated complaints from local residents regarding the illegal occupation of government land.
  • The operation was conducted by a joint team of revenue and police departments, with a large police force deployed to maintain order.
  • The administration has vowed to continue strict action against illegal encroachments on government land in the district.

Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Samoda village, as part of which they demolished an "illegally constructed" shop belonging to the brother of suspended BJP leader, who has been arrested in connection with opium cultivation, officials said.

Vijay Tamrakar, a BJP Kisan Morcha leader, was arrested along with two others on March 7 after opium worth Rs 8 crore was found cultivated in a maize field.

 

His Brijesh Tamrakar had been operating a shop on around 32 decimals of government land in Samoda, said Additional Tehsildar Kshama Yadav, who led the operation conducted by a joint team of revenue and police departments, and removed the illegal construction using a bulldozer.

A local court had earlier issued an eviction order, but the encroachment remained in place for a long time. Local residents and the village head had repeatedly lodged complaints with the administration regarding the illegal occupation.

Following the issuance of an eviction warrant by the district administration, the revenue team finally carried out the demolition drive and razed the structure.

A large police force was deployed during the operation. As the bulldozer action began, a large number of villagers gathered at the site to witness the proceedings.

Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments

Officials said the administration will continue strict action against illegal encroachments on government land in the district.

Opposition Congress has slammed the state government over opium cultivation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
