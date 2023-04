The famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other higher reaches in the Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The plains too were lashed by rain, bringing winter-like conditions in the valley in summer.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com