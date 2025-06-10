HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected

ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2025 17:27 IST

OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a major global outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service across multiple continents, with India and the United States reporting the highest number of disruptions.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

According to the real-time monitoring platform Downdetector, user reports of ChatGPT outages surged rapidly around 3 pm, with about 800 complaints logged in India alone.

About 88 per cent of complaints from India cited the chatbot not responding to queries, 8 per cent reported issues with the mobile app, and 3 per cent faced API-related problems.

 

Users attempting to access ChatGPT encountered repeated error messages such as 'Hmm...something seems to have gone wrong' and 'A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again.'

The outage led to a flurry of activity on social media, with users sharing memes, voicing frustration, and highlighting the growing reliance on AI tools for daily tasks.

OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its system status page, confirming that both ChatGPT and its text-to-video platform Sora were affected.

"Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue," OpenAI said.

However, it did not provide a specific timeline for resolution.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
