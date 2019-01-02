Will WhatsApp stop working on your phone?

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 16:26 IST

Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com tells you what you need to know.

*IMAGE Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Can you imagine going through a day when you don't check your WhatsApp messages? No, right?

What if you are told that WhatsApp will stop working on your phone? Shocked?

Not all phones will be affected though, just those running on dated OS like Series 40 (S40). These are mostly found on Nokia feature phones, Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and the IOS 7. The Facebook-owned company will no longer develop WhatsApp for these systems.

So, folks, if you are holding on to your beloved old phone as a secondary device for WhatsApp, it's time for an upgrade.

WhatsApp has stopped on Nokia S40 since December 31, 2018.

Here's the list of phones running on S40 series OS:

~ Nokia 206/208/301/515

~ Nokia Asha 201/205/210/230/300/302/303/305/306/308/309/310/311/500/501/502/503/

~ Nokia C3-00/C3-01/X2-00/X2-01/X3-02/X3-02.5

WhatsApp will work on the following phones until February 1, 2020:

~ Android versions 2.3.7 and older

~ Apple iOS 7 and older

But you will no longer be able to create or re-verify your account. Some features may even stop functioning before the given deadline.

WhatApp will continue its support for phones running on the following Operating Systems:

~ Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or later

~ Apple IOS 8.0 or later

~ Windows Phone 8.1+

~ Jio Phone KaiOS

WhatsApp is expected to launch new features this year, including:

Dark mode: This will let users select a dark theme that will reduce reflected light and go easy on weary eyes.

Consecutive voice messages: It will allow users to automatically listen to consecutive voice messages sent by a contact once the user taps on the first message in the tread.

Media Preview: Users will be able to preview media content directly from the notification slider without having to open WhatsApp.

