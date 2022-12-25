News
Actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide: Co-actor arrested for abetment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 25, 2022 12:45 IST
Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

IMAGE: Actress Tunisha Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

The 21-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai area in Palghar on Saturday, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against the deceased's co-actor, Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station said.

 

Sharma had acted in the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap and films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

The incident on Saturday took place on the set where the shooting of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul was in progress.

Sharma had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time.

When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, the official said.

Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was on into the case.

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
