Shah sounds poll bugle in Bihar, targets Lalu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday sounded the bugle for Bihar assembly polls due later this year, urging the people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by voting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance back to power.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on March 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shah also charged the opposition party's president Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both of whom had together ruled the state for 15 years, with running a "jungle raj", alleging that murders, kidnappings and dacoities became an industry in the state while they were in power.

It was the first public meeting addressed by Shah, regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, in Bihar since last year's Lok Sabha polls.

"Major businessmen fled the state, worried about their own safety. Lalu also made Bihar infamous the world over because of his involvement in the fodder scam," Shah claimed.

The Union minister said things began to improve when the BJP, in alliance with Janata Dal-United headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formed a government in the state.

If the NDA returns to power later this year, Bihar's decades-old problem of annual floods will become a thing of the past, he said.

"The people of Bihar have a choice to make between the Lalu-Rabri duo, representing the jungle raj, and development under Modi and Nitish," said the former BJP president.

"I hope you all will press the lotus button, in the assembly polls later this year and vote for the BJP-led NDA. The people of Bihar have always shown their affection for Modi. I am sure you will strengthen his hands further," he said.

Shah had interacted with senior party leaders in the state capital late Saturday night when he is said to have remarked that a victory in Bihar has a far-reaching impact and "we must strive to win the assembly polls".

Shah pulled no punches in lambasting the RJD supremo for alleged nepotism, accusing him of making his wife the chief minister, getting his daughter elected to Parliament and "now both his sons want to become the CM".

Shah made no explicit mention of Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, in line with the BJP's strategy of treating the 35-year-old as a man of little consequence, but for his father.

The strategy first became apparent through a "leaked" video of state BJP leaders a few months ago in which they were seen discussing the need to train their guns only at Lalu, in contrast with the stance adopted till Lok Sabha polls which saw repeated "jungle raj ke yuvraaj" (Prince of the jungle raj) jibes from the Prime Minister himself.

In his speech at Gopalganj, Shah tore into the "messiah of the downtrodden" image that Prasad has crafted for himself over decades, saying: "One who eats up fodder meant for cattle can do nothing for the poor".

The ailing septuagenarian was also attacked by Shah for his alleged failure to secure for Bihar what was its due during the 10-year-long Congress-led UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh, despite being a key ally.

The Union home minister also charged the RJD supremo with "setting up a record of scams" and read out a list of alleged financial scandals involving Prasad, from his stint as the CM in the 1990s to his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA1 government.

Shah also spoke of the Centre's intent to build "a grand temple" at the birthplace of Goddess Sita in Bihar, on the lines of the Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The rally at Gopalganj was preceded by a function at Patna, earlier in the day, when Shah shared the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to launch central and state projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

His two-day tour of Bihar will conclude with a meeting of NDA leaders at the residence of Kumar.

Besides BJP and JD-U, the NDA in Bihar includes Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi respectively, besides Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.