NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls

IMAGE: The Bihar National Democratic Alliance meeting at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, 1, Aney Marg in Patna, October 28, 2024.

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from the Bharatiya Janata Party, both seated to Nitish Kumar's left, were among the leaders present. Photographs: Kind courtesy CMO

After repeatedly declaring he would not dump the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has formally begun to work for smooth coordination within the ruling alliance ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

The first step in this move was an NDA meeting, which was called by Kumar on Monday at his official residence, 1, Aney Marg in Patna.

The meeting was attended by leaders of all the NDA constituents -- the BJP, Janata Dal-United, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

A notable omission was the Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party of former Union minister Pasupati Kumar Paras.

Sources in the NDA confirmed that Paras's party was not invited to the meeting. Paras is the uncle of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who heads the LJP-R and reportedly played a key role in ensuring the ouster of Paras's party from the NDA.



Monday's NDA meeting confirmed that Paras's party is no more a part of the NDA in Bihar despite the fact that the former has been repeatedly trying to project himself as a part of the ruling alliance.

According to sources in the NDA, all the alliance MPs and MLAs, committee chairpersons, and district presidents of all allies were present at the meeting. Among the Union ministers present was Lalan Singh of the JD-U.



"The NDA meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and many issues were discussed. But it mainly focused on strengthening the coordination among workers of all allies at the ground level," said a senior JD-U leader who attended the meeting.



The JD-U leader noted that Nitish Kumar alerted all the allies to the need for a united campaign and showing a united face to counter the Opposition's propaganda.

"We will counter their lies on total liquor ban, smart meter installation and fear among Muslims over waqf and other issues. It was decided to take on the opponents," the JD-U leader said.

A BJP MLA said the meeting's main agenda was coordination at the ground level among workers and leaders from village, block to town levels, and to avoid raising unnecessary controversies in public. "The message of the meeting was simple: we are united and strong and intend to perform well in next year's assembly polls."

Neeraj Kumar, a JD-U MLC and the party spokesperson, said Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA at the 2025 assembly polls and he will be the alliance's chief ministerial candidate again.

"There are differences over certain issues between the JD-U and BJP, but we are in alliance and continuing. We are together since years, won elections together and are ruling. We will win next year's elections again," Neeraj Kumar said.

He admitted that controversial statements by some BJP leaders have created a bad image for thr NDA as Nitish Kumar's rule is known for communal harmony, development and the rule of law.

The litmus test of Monday's NDA meeting will be the four assembly bye-elections next month in the state, with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties going all out to score victories over the ruling alliance.