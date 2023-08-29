News
Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover finds Sulphur on Moon, detects oxygen

Source: PTI
August 29, 2023 21:11 IST
The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has 'unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements,' ISRO said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Courtesy, ISRO

It also said the instrument also detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen, as expected.

 

"In-situ scientific experiments continue... Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements," ISRO said in a social media post.

”Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway," the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru said.

LIBS instrument is developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)/ISRO, Bengaluru. 

Source: PTI
 
