News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 of 3 Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved: ISRO

2 of 3 Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved: ISRO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 26, 2023 20:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ISRO on Saturday said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third -- in-situ scientific experiments -- is underway.

The national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru also said all the payloads of Chandrayaan-3 mission are performing normally.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Of the 3 mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally," ISRO said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

 

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as "Shiv Shakti Point" and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as 'National Space Day', Modi said. PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!
PIX: Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!
CHANDRAYAAN EXCLUSIVE! 'This is text book precision!'
CHANDRAYAAN EXCLUSIVE! 'This is text book precision!'
'Chandrayaan-3's feat will inspire young scientists'
'Chandrayaan-3's feat will inspire young scientists'
Whatever Ajit agrees to, Sharad Pawar will too: Shinde
Whatever Ajit agrees to, Sharad Pawar will too: Shinde
Pakistan's Arshad breaks silence on Chopra 'rivalry'
Pakistan's Arshad breaks silence on Chopra 'rivalry'
Are Bajrang, Vinesh responsible for wrestling crisis?
Are Bajrang, Vinesh responsible for wrestling crisis?
Why KL Rahul holds the key to India's Asia Cup glory
Why KL Rahul holds the key to India's Asia Cup glory
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point named 'Shiva Shakti'

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point named 'Shiva Shakti'

ISRO scientist hasn't been home to Manipur for 2 yrs

ISRO scientist hasn't been home to Manipur for 2 yrs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances