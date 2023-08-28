News
Rediff.com  » News » Pragyan comes across huge crater on Moon, goes back

Pragyan comes across huge crater on Moon, goes back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 28, 2023 18:53 IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

IMAGE: ISRO tweets, 'Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole'. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

 

ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across the crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

'The rover was commanded to retrace the path,' it added, following which it is headed on a new path.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
