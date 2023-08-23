News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 rover to embark on 14-day assignments on Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3 rover to embark on 14-day assignments on Moon's surface

Source: PTI
August 23, 2023 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chandrayaan 3's soft-landing achieved, the rover module will now embark on its 14-day assignment to carry out the tasks mandated by the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists.

IMAGE: The image captured by the landing imager camera after the landing, August 23, 2023. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Photograph: Courtesy ISRO

Its duties include experiments to further understand the lunar surface.

 

With 'Vikram' lander having done its job by ensuring a safe touchdown, the most challenging part of the mission, rover 'Pragyan' which is in the belly of LM is slated to come out to carry out series of experiments on the surface of the Moon later.

According to ISRO, lander and the rover have five scientific payloads which have been placed inside the lander module. 

Rover's alpha particle X-ray spectrometer will be used to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance the understanding of the lunar surface.

Laser induced breakdown spectroscope will determine the elemental composition of the lunar soil and rocks around the Moon's landing site.

The deployment of Rover to carry out in-situ scientific experiments would scale new heights in lunar expeditions, ISRO said.

The Mission life of both lander and rover is 1 lunar day each, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

The lander payloads are RAMBHA-LP (langmuir probe), to measure the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time.

ChaSTE Chandra's Surface Thermo Physical Experiment will carry out the measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region.

The instrument for lunar seismic activity will measure the seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Where no one's gone before: When Chandrayaan landed
Where no one's gone before: When Chandrayaan landed
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'We are over the moon'
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'We are over the moon'
How soil from TN village helped in Chandrayaan mission
How soil from TN village helped in Chandrayaan mission
How youngsters are taking charge, shaping India's wins
How youngsters are taking charge, shaping India's wins
Third T20I washed out, denies game time to youngsters
Third T20I washed out, denies game time to youngsters
Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery
Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery
Praggnanandhaa's strategy to conquer Carlsen revealed
Praggnanandhaa's strategy to conquer Carlsen revealed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

HISTORIC: Chandrayaan-3 lands on lunar south pole

HISTORIC: Chandrayaan-3 lands on lunar south pole

'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances