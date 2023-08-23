News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'We are over the moon'

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'We are over the moon'

August 23, 2023 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indians rejoice at a live screening of Chandrayaan-3's landing in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Film folk like Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Sunny Deol congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the fourth country to reach the milestone (after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union), and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In his X post, Akshay said a billion hearts were saying thank you to ISRO: 'You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3.'

Harking back to the popular dialogue from his 2001 film Gadar, Sunny Deol said: 'What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega.'

Deol, who is enjoying the box office success of his latest release Gadar 2, added, 'A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!'

 

IMAGE: The Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's soft-landing on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chiranjeevi described the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a 'momentous achievement for India', adding that a holiday on the Moon may not be a distant dream now.

'#Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community!! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come,' he tweeted.

'My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India,' wrote RRR star Jr NTR.

Ajay Devgn said he was 'proud, amazed, excited, and honoured' to be living this moment of history, adding, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai. #Chandrayaan3 @isro.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Congratulate ISRO On Moon Landing!
Congratulate ISRO On Moon Landing!
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon
Readers greet ISRO: India is proud of you!
Readers greet ISRO: India is proud of you!
Cong recalls its own govts' role in space programme
Cong recalls its own govts' role in space programme
Won't touch northeast's rules: Centre on Art 370
Won't touch northeast's rules: Centre on Art 370
On Chandrayaan-3's success, ISRO chairman says...
On Chandrayaan-3's success, ISRO chairman says...
Shooting Worlds: Amanpreet secures India's 5th gold
Shooting Worlds: Amanpreet secures India's 5th gold

More like this

The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

How soil from TN village helped in Chandrayaan mission

How soil from TN village helped in Chandrayaan mission

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances