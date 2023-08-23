News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Where no one has gone before: The moment Chandrayaan-3 landed

Where no one has gone before: The moment Chandrayaan-3 landed

Last updated on: August 23, 2023 20:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India created history on Wednesday when the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Here are glimpses of the moment when it happened.

 

 

India's third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan-3 -- landed near the south pole of the Moon, a place where no spacecraft has travelled so far, at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

The erstwhile Soviet Union, the United States and China have successfully carried out soft landings on the Moon and even getting back to Earth samples of soil and rocks from the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

Video and Photographs: Kind courtesy ISRO
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
On Chandrayaan-3's success, ISRO chairman says...
On Chandrayaan-3's success, ISRO chairman says...
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Readers greet ISRO: India is proud of you!
Readers greet ISRO: India is proud of you!
'Chandrayaan-3's feat will inspire young scientists'
'Chandrayaan-3's feat will inspire young scientists'
Chess WC Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to draw
Chess WC Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to draw
Cong recalls its own govts' role in space programme
Cong recalls its own govts' role in space programme
Won't touch northeast's rules: Centre on Art 370
Won't touch northeast's rules: Centre on Art 370
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A moment to cherish forever: Modi on Chandrayaan-3

A moment to cherish forever: Modi on Chandrayaan-3

3rd time lucky India is 4th nation to land on Moon

3rd time lucky India is 4th nation to land on Moon

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances