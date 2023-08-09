News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface with another orbit maneuver

Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface with another orbit maneuver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2023 15:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface on Wednesday after it underwent another orbit reduction maneuver, ISRO said.

Photograph: ISRO

India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 after the launch on July 14, had entered into lunar orbit or the Moon's orbit on August 5.

"Even closer to the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is scheduled for August 14, between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm, ISRO said.

A similar orbit reduction maneuver was carried out by the ISRO on Sunday.

As the mission progresses, a series of maneuvers is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

According to ISRO sources, there will be two more orbit reduction maneuvers to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon.

 

These maneuvers will be performed on August 14 and 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, the lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

Over five moves in the three weeks since the July 14 launch, ISRO had lifted the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.

Then, on August 1 in a key maneuver -- a slingshot move -- the spacecraft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit. Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of lander and rover configuration.

It comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover that will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the Moon's surface during the course of its mobility.

The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Feeling lunar gravity: Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit
Feeling lunar gravity: Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
ISRO opts for 'failure-based' design for Chandrayaan-3
ISRO opts for 'failure-based' design for Chandrayaan-3
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Tilak Varma for ODI World Cup?
Tilak Varma for ODI World Cup?
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
HC summons civic chiefs of Bombay, 4 other cities, over potholes
HC summons civic chiefs of Bombay, 4 other cities, over potholes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon

SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon

Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations

Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances