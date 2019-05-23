Chandrababu Naidu quits as Andhra CM

May 23, 2019 19:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday resigned from his post following the Telugu Desam Party's loss in the assembly elections.

He submitted his resignation to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan who accepted it, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

"Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh submitted his resignation to the Governor.

"The Hon'ble Governor while accepting the resignation with effect from the afternoon today, requested Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu to continue in office till the formation of a new government," it said.