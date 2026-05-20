Chandigarh Embraces 'No Car Day' To Cut Fuel Consumption

Chandigarh launches its first 'No Car Day' with officials embracing electric buses and bicycles, aiming to reduce fuel consumption and promote eco-friendly transportation in the Union Territory.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chandigarh initiates 'No Car Day' every Wednesday to reduce fuel consumption.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria promotes eco-friendly transport by using electric buses and golf carts.

UT officials encouraged to use bicycles, walk, or use public transport.

The initiative aims to conserve natural resources and promote sustainable mobility.

Chandigarh administration hopes to inspire similar initiatives in Punjab.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday travelled by an electric bus while many officials commuted to work using bicycles as the Union territory observed the first 'no car-day'.

Promoting Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Last week, the governor asked UT officials to avoid using four-wheelers every Wednesday in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption.

He encouraged officials to ride bicycles, walk or use public transport. The Chandigarh administration made special transport arrangements for ferrying employees on Wednesday after the governor's appeal.

Governor's Commitment to Sustainable Transport

Kataria, along with his staff, travelled by electric bus to Baltana for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the railway under-bridge (RUB).

Thereafter, he proceeded to the UT secretariat in an electric golf cart, promoting the message of eco-friendly transportation, officials said.

"I had said the UT officials would not use their cars every Wednesday, and today is the first day; it is an experiment," he said.

No official will use a car to commute every Wednesday, he asserted and said he will be travelling in an electric bus to reach his office.

Call for Collective Action

"Everybody should make efforts to save fuel," he said, adding that even students will now be asked to use bicycles or public transport to get to schools one day a week.

Conservation of natural resources is the need of the hour and every citizen must contribute towards this cause, Kataria stressed. He added that even small initiatives can become the foundation of major change.

Urging officers and employees of the Chandigarh administration, as well as the general public, to make greater use of public transport, electric vehicles, bicycles, and other alternative means of transport, he further said that after witnessing positive results of this initiative in Chandigarh, he would also urge the Punjab government to adopt similar environmentally friendly and sustainable measures.

The governor thanked people for responding positively to the prime minister's appeal and said collective efforts in the national interest can effectively address future challenges.

Widespread Participation

Many senior officers and employees of Chandigarh administration also actively participated in the initiative by using bicycles, walking, CTU buses and carpooling to promote fuel conservation and sustainable mobility.

Prominent among those who rode bicycles to their offices included Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Chandigarh Inspector General of Police Pushpendra Kumar and ADC to Punjab Governor Randhir Kumar.

Several officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation too opted for bicycles to reach offices and said such initiatives not only contribute towards a cleaner and greener city but also inspire citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles.