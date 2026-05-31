Delhi Hospital Tackles Complex Endometriosis Case

A Delhi hospital successfully tackled a complex case of advanced endometriosis, underscoring the challenges and innovative approaches in treating this debilitating condition affecting women's health.

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Key Points A Delhi hospital successfully treated a complex case of advanced endometriosis after seven previous surgeries.

The patient, suffering from severe endometriosis for 10 years, sought relief from debilitating pain.

Robotic-assisted surgery was used to carefully separate organs and remove endometriotic lesions while preserving the uterus and ovaries.

Experts emphasise the need for greater awareness about endometriosis and early diagnosis to improve outcomes.

Endometriosis can significantly impact fertility, mental health, relationships, and overall well-being.

A Delhi hospital has highlighted the challenges of treating advanced endometriosis after successfully operating on a 34-year-old woman. She had undergone seven previous surgeries and sought removal of her uterus and ovaries after years of debilitating pain.

Understanding Advanced Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb, leading to inflammation, scarring and chronic pain. In severe cases, it can cause organs to adhere to one another, distorting normal anatomy and affecting fertility and quality of life.

Doctors at CK Birla Hospital said the woman, a Nepal resident, had battled severe endometriosis for nearly 10 years. She had been on continuous hormonal therapy and pain medication, but her condition kept worsening.

"When she came to us, her only request was to remove everything because she felt she could no longer live with the pain," said Dr Aruna Kalra, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Director of Academics-Robotic Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital.

Complexities of the Surgical Procedure

According to the hospital, the woman had repeatedly been told that extensive scarring and adhesions had caused her pelvic organs to become stuck together, making further surgery extremely difficult.

Doctors said an MRI revealed deep infiltrating endometriosis involving both ovaries, the uterus, bladder, rectum and pelvic sidewalls, along with extensive adhesions from previous surgeries.

Given the case's complexity, the hospital constituted a multidisciplinary team comprising gynaecological endoscopic surgeons, urologists and gastrointestinal surgeons to plan the procedure.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Success

Using robotic-assisted surgery, doctors spent nearly two hours carefully separating organs that had remained densely stuck together for years while preserving vital structures including the bladder, ureters and rectum, the hospital said.

The surgical team successfully removed visible endometriotic lesions from the ovaries, bladder, rectum and pelvic region while preserving the woman's uterus and ovaries despite the disease's severity.

The surgery was performed by a team led by Dr Aruna Kalra and Dr Irene Kalra, the hospital said.

"Despite the extent of the disease and multiple previous surgeries, we were able to preserve both the uterus and ovaries," Kalra said.

Importance of Early Diagnosis and Awareness

Experts said the case underlines the need for greater awareness about endometriosis, which is often mistaken for routine menstrual pain and can take years to diagnose.

They noted that apart from chronic pain, the disease can affect fertility, mental health, relationships and everyday functioning, particularly when patients spend years searching for effective treatment.

"For many women, endometriosis affects much more than physical health. It can impact confidence, fertility, relationships and emotional well-being. Early diagnosis and specialised care can significantly improve outcomes," Kalra said.