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Delhi Hospital Performs India's First Robot-Assisted Splenorenal Bypass

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 19:14 IST

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In a groundbreaking achievement, a Delhi hospital has performed India's first robot-assisted splenorenal bypass surgery, successfully saving a woman's only functioning kidney and offering new hope for patients with renal artery stenosis.

Key Points

  • Max Hospital in Delhi performed India's first robot-assisted splenorenal bypass surgery.
  • The surgery restored blood supply to the only functioning kidney of a 67-year-old woman.
  • The patient suffered from severe renal artery stenosis and uncontrolled high blood pressure.
  • Robotic assistance allowed for precise blood vessel reconstruction through a minimally invasive procedure.
  • The patient showed significant improvement in blood pressure control post-surgery.

A Delhi hospital has performed a robot-assisted splenorenal bypass surgery on a 67-year-old woman with one functioning kidney, and described it as India's first such surgery.

Understanding Splenorenal Bypass Surgery

According to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, doctors performed a splenorenal bypass surgery, a procedure in which the splenic artery (the artery supplying blood to the spleen) is connected to the renal artery to bypass the blocked portion and restore blood supply to the kidney, the hospital said.

 

The Surgical Team and Patient Condition

The surgery was led by Dr Anant Kumar, chairman of Urology, Renal Transplant, Robotics and Uro-Oncology at the hospital and the procedure was performed on a patient suffering from severe renal artery stenosis (narrowing of the artery supplying blood to the kidney) and uncontrolled high blood pressure despite taking three anti-hypertensive medicines.

The hospital said the robotic-assisted approach enabled doctors to perform delicate blood vessel reconstruction with greater precision through a minimally invasive procedure.

Patient History and Diagnosis

The hospital said the woman, a Lucknow resident, had previously undergone removal of her right kidney and was later diagnosed with severe narrowing in the artery supplying blood to her left kidney, her only functioning one.

According to an official statement, the reduced blood flow to the kidney caused uncontrolled hypertension, making the case highly complex.

Positive Outcomes and Recovery

The patient recovered well after surgery, was mobilised the next day and also showed significant improvement in blood pressure control, the hospital said.

Post-operative renal scans further confirmed healthy blood flow to the kidney, it said.

"Renal artery stenosis can become particularly challenging when it affects the only functioning kidney, as prolonged reduction in blood supply may lead to irreversible kidney damage and severe uncontrolled hypertension," Dr Kumar said.

Robotic Technology in Urological Procedures

The hospital said the case highlighted the use of robotic technology in complex vascular and reconstructive urological procedures.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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