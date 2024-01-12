CEO mom shows cops how she packed son's body, refuses to confess murder

Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an AI start-up arrested by Goa Police for allegedly killing her four-year-old son, was taken to the crime scene on Friday.

IMAGE: Suchana Seth, accused of killing her 4-year-old son, being taken for a regular medical examination in Calangute, North Goa on January 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police had said earlier that she would be taken to the service apartment at Candolim to recreate the crime scene.

"The accused showed police the cutter with which she slashed her wrist. She also showed how she packed the child's body in a bag. But she continues to deny that she killed her son," a senior police official said.

Seth was not willing to go with the police team to the apartment, but inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station managed to persuade her and took her to the spot in a police van, he said.

She was taken back to the police station after almost an hour.

Seth (39) checked into the apartment on January 6. Before checking out two days later, she allegedly killed her son.

She then travelled to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, carrying the child's body in a bag.

On Monday night she was arrested at Chitradurga.

She told interrogators about her troubled marriage but denied to have committed the murder.

According to the autopsy report, the child was smothered with a piece of cloth or pillow.

It is also suspected that Seth gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to him before killing him, indicating that it was a planned crime.