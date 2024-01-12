News
B'luru CEO's note written with eyeliner shows rift with husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 12, 2024 13:45 IST
A crumpled note, written with eyeliner, recovered from a bag belonging to Suchana Seth indicates that she was upset over the custody of her four-year-old son, whom she allegedly put to death, a Goa police official said on Friday.

Seth (39) was arrested on Monday night for killing her son in a service apartment at Candolim in North Goa. She and her husband are estranged and their divorce proceedings are currently underway.

A senior police official said that a crumpled note, scribbled with eyeliner on a tissue paper, was found in her bag.

“We would not like to disclose the content of the note but it indicates that she was upset over the custody of her child,” he said.

 

The note was not found in the bag where she had stuffed her son's body after killing him, he said.

Police said that a court had granted visitation rights to her husband Venkat Raman which had not gone down well with the accused.

Seth was arrested in Chitradurga district of Karnataka while trying to reach Bengaluru in a taxi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
