HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre issues notification for 16th census

Centre issues notification for 16th census

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 13:06 IST

x

The government on Monday issued a notification for conducting India's 16th census with caste enumeration in 2027, 16 years after the last such exercise in 2011.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the preparation for the census. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

The census will be carried out with a reference date of October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country, the notification said.

"The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of the 1st day of March, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," it said.

 

In respect of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of the 1st day of October, 2026, it said.

The massive exercise to give population-related data from across the country will be done by about 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh census functionaries armed with digital devices.

In the census, caste enumeration will also be done, a government statement said.

Provision of self-enumeration would also be made available to the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the preparation for the census with Union home secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials here on Sunday.

The census will be conducted in two phases. In phase one -- Houselisting Operation (HLO) -- the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected.

Subsequently, in second phase -- Population Enumeration (PE) -- the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

This census is the 16th census since the exercise started and eight after Independence, a government statement said.

Very stringent data security measures would be kept in place to ensure data security at the time of collection, transmission and storage, the statement had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What The Next Census Will Discover
What The Next Census Will Discover
Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data
Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data
Census with caste enumeration to begin from Oct 1, 2026
Census with caste enumeration to begin from Oct 1, 2026
The Politics of A Caste Census
The Politics of A Caste Census
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Beautiful Daddy Songs

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

VIDEOS

Ahmedabad pays tribute to Air India plane crash victims1:15

Ahmedabad pays tribute to Air India plane crash victims

Long queue of vehicles on Mumbai-Thane road amid overnight rain2:03

Long queue of vehicles on Mumbai-Thane road amid...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD