HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt announces schedule for Census with caste enumeration

Govt announces schedule for Census with caste enumeration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 19:12 IST

x

Census exercise with caste enumeration will be carried out with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and of March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country, the Union home ministry announced on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

It has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with the enumeration of castes, it said.

'The reference date for Population Census -- 2027 will be 00:00 hours of the first day of March 2027.

 

'For the Union Territory of Ladakh and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00.00 hours of the first day of October 2026,' the ministry said in a statement.

The notification for the intent of conducting the Population Census with these reference dates will be published in the official gazette 'tentatively on 16.06.2025, as per provision of section 3 of Census Act 1948', it said.

The Census of India is conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990.

The last Census was conducted in 2011 in two phases.

Census 2021 was also proposed to be conducted in two phases with phase I during April-September 2020 and the second phase in February 2021.

All preparations for the first phase of the Census to be conducted in 2021 were completed and the fieldwork was scheduled to begin in some States/UTs from April 1, 2020.

However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the census work was postponed.

The government recently decided that it will carry our caste enumeration along with the census.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'
'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'
The Politics of A Caste Census
The Politics of A Caste Census
Why Modi Is Delaying The Census
Why Modi Is Delaying The Census
Caste census: Has BJP turned tables on Opposition?
Caste census: Has BJP turned tables on Opposition?
Modiji Census Kab Hoga?
Modiji Census Kab Hoga?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Just A Handful Of Blueberries A Day: 7 Reasons

webstory image 2

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

webstory image 3

Why You Should Journey To The Lovely Hemkund Sahib

VIDEOS

'India is a wonderful place', says Elon Musk's father as he visits Ayodhya1:30

'India is a wonderful place', says Elon Musk's father as...

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain7:17

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain

Large number of people gather outside Vidhana Soudha to welcome RCB team2:38

Large number of people gather outside Vidhana Soudha to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD