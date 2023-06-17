News
Centre is protecting Brij Bhushan, says Rakesh Tikait

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2023 21:01 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday accused the Centre of shielding Wrestling Federation of India president and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Country's top wrestlers including Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Alleging that the wrestlers who have revolted against Singh are under government pressure, Tikait, an influential leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), accused the central government of trying to save the BJP MP.

 

The Khap panchayats will support whatever decision is taken by the wrestlers and the committee which carried out the prolonged agitation, Tikait told reporters here on the sidelines of a three-day Kisan Mahakumbh.

"The Centre is busy protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is a fact reflected in the charge sheet filed against him. When the government has made up its mind about saving someone, it has many ways to do so," he said.

"The wrestlers had negotiations with the government and they were assured of action. The wrestlers are doing government jobs. They had long been agitating. When an agitation goes on for so long, it loses steam and the players make compromises which is what has happened in this case," Tikait said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
