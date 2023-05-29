News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Has Dictatorship Come to This Country?: Sakshi Malik

Has Dictatorship Come to This Country?: Sakshi Malik

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: May 29, 2023 10:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Has dictatorship come to this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players'

'Now, there will be a satyagraha of women wrestlers... not dictatorship'

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday. Photograph: PTI

The Delhi Police filed cases against the wrestlers who took part in a protest march to parliament on Sunday, demanding action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

 

The police's use of brutal force during the protest, detaining the wrestlers and their supporters in Delhi and neighboring states, has drawn widespread condemnation.

Videos of the wrestlers being dragged, pushed, and roughed up circulated widely, leading to criticism from opposition leaders, women's rights activists, and others. The delay in filing an FIR against Brij Bhushan, contrasted with the swift action taken against the protesting wrestlers, has raised concerns about the government's handling of the situation.

Expressing her frustration, wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted, "It took the Delhi Police seven days to file an FIR against sexual harasser Brij Bhushan, but didn't even take them seven hours to register an FIR against us for protesting peacefully. Has dictatorship come to this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players."

Vinesh Phogat, while being detained, voiced her disappointment, stating that they were being punished for demanding justice. She criticized the government for sheltering the accused while athletes who brought pride to the country were being imprisoned for fighting for justice for the nation's daughters.

Despite the clearance of their protest site and their detentions, the wrestlers remain determined. Malik tweeted, "After we are released from police custody, we will again start our satyagraha back at Jantar Mantar. Now, there will be a satyagraha of women wrestlers... not dictatorship."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Wrestlers detained as police clear Jantar Mantar
Wrestlers detained as police clear Jantar Mantar
'Crushing voices': Rahul slams PM on wrestlers protest
'Crushing voices': Rahul slams PM on wrestlers protest
Protesting wrestlers to garner support
Protesting wrestlers to garner support
'We want companies to shift to India from China'
'We want companies to shift to India from China'
Sunny Leone Reports From Cannes!
Sunny Leone Reports From Cannes!
Amid Rajasthan tussle, Kharge to meet Gehlot, Pilot
Amid Rajasthan tussle, Kharge to meet Gehlot, Pilot
US recession 'imminent', time to book profits
US recession 'imminent', time to book profits

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

SEE: Wrestlers dragged and detained

SEE: Wrestlers dragged and detained

'This is how our champions are being treated'

'This is how our champions are being treated'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances