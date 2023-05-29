Has Dictatorship Come to This Country?: Sakshi Malik

'Has dictatorship come to this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players'

'Now, there will be a satyagraha of women wrestlers... not dictatorship'

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday. Photograph: PTI

The Delhi Police filed cases against the wrestlers who took part in a protest march to parliament on Sunday, demanding action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

The police's use of brutal force during the protest, detaining the wrestlers and their supporters in Delhi and neighboring states, has drawn widespread condemnation.

Videos of the wrestlers being dragged, pushed, and roughed up circulated widely, leading to criticism from opposition leaders, women's rights activists, and others. The delay in filing an FIR against Brij Bhushan, contrasted with the swift action taken against the protesting wrestlers, has raised concerns about the government's handling of the situation.

Expressing her frustration, wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted, "It took the Delhi Police seven days to file an FIR against sexual harasser Brij Bhushan, but didn't even take them seven hours to register an FIR against us for protesting peacefully. Has dictatorship come to this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players."

Vinesh Phogat, while being detained, voiced her disappointment, stating that they were being punished for demanding justice. She criticized the government for sheltering the accused while athletes who brought pride to the country were being imprisoned for fighting for justice for the nation's daughters.

Despite the clearance of their protest site and their detentions, the wrestlers remain determined. Malik tweeted, "After we are released from police custody, we will again start our satyagraha back at Jantar Mantar. Now, there will be a satyagraha of women wrestlers... not dictatorship."