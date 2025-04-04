HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre denies assent to TN's bill seeking NEET exemption

Source: PTI
April 04, 2025 14:44 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday informed that the state assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption for the state, that was sent for Presidential assent, has been declined.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo 
 

Nevertheless, the state would continue its struggle to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said and announced that an all-political party meeting has been convened on April 9, in this regard. 

Terming the rejection as a "dark chapter in federalism," the chief minister, who informed the House on the latest development, accused the Centre of disregarding the will of Tamil Nadu people and the assembly bill, too.

 "Despite the Tamil Nadu government furnishing all necessary clarifications through various ministries, the Union government has now rejected the exemption from NEET," Stalin said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai
