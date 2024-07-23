What the SC verdict said in NEET-UG case

Following are the highlights of the Supreme Court's verdict on Tuesday that rejected pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination.

IMAGE: Petitioner students wait outside as the hearing is going on regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024 in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, July 23, 2024. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

SC holds there is no evidence on record to conclude that NEET-UG 2024 was “vitiated” on account of “systemic breach” of its sanctity.

The apex court, instead of reserving the judgement, dictates operative parts and says there is an urgent need to provide certainty and finality to the dispute which affects the career of over 2 million students.

It says data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of question paper which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the examination.

SC says ordering a re-test would be replete with serious consequences for over 24 lakh students who appeared in the exam.

The top court says ordering a re-test would cause disruption of admission schedule, have cascading effect on the course of medical education and impact availability of qualified medical professionals in the future.

SC says directing a re-test would be seriously disadvantageous for the marginalised groups for whom reservation was made in allocation of seats.

SC trashes submissions that the leak was systemic in nature, and coupled with structural deficiencies, left the court with the only option of ordering re-test.

It says the fact that leak of NEET-UG 2024 question paper took place in Hazaribagh and Patna is not in dispute.

SC says if the CBI probe reveals an increased number of beneficiaries, suitable action can be taken against such students.

The apex court says no student, who is revealed to have been in this fraud or is a beneficiary, would be entitled to claim any vested right in continuation of admission.

It accepts the report of IIT Delhi experts on a controversial physics question, asks NTA to revise merit list accordingly.

SC allows candidates, who have personal grievances, to move the respective HCs after withdrawing their pleas from apex court.